NexPoint Residential rises after boosting low end of year core FFO forecast

NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT +5% ) now sees 2018 core FFO at least $1.62 a share, compared with $1.60 in its prior guidance range.

The upper end of the range stays the same at $1.70.

Same-store NOI growth forecast for the year was increased to 6.0%-8.0% from 5.5% to 7.5%.

NexPoint reaffirms 2018 guidance for same-store rental income growth of 4.8%-5.8% and same-store total revenue growth at 5.0%-6.0%.

Q2 core FFO of 41 cents a share, increased from 28 cents a year ago and beats consensus by a penny.

Total revenue of $35.7M, rose slightly from $35.2M Y/Y.

Same-store revenue rose 4.7% Y/Y.

Same-store NOI increased 11% to $17.5M.

Source: Press Release

