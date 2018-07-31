United Rentals updates guidance after closing on BakerCorp deal

United Rentals (URI +2.7% ) announces that it closed on the acquisition of BakerCorp for ~$715M.

The transaction was funded through a combination of cash and available capacity on the company’s senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility.

The company says the BakerCorp acquisition added approximately 25K units of fleet, 46 branches in North America and 11 in Europe and approximately 950 employees to United Rentals’ footprint.

United Rentals updates guidance to factor in the BakerCorp business. Total revenue of $7.64B to $7.84B is anticipated for the full-year, up from a prior range of $7.5B to $7.7B. Adjusted EBITDA of $3.715B to $3.815B is now expected vs. $3.675B to $3.775B prior.

Source: Press Release