Theratechnologies' Trogarzo application gets accelerated review in Europe; shares up 2%

The European Medicines Agency has granted accelerated review status for Theratechnologies' (OTCPK:THERF +2% ) marketing application seeking approval for Trogarzo (ibalizumab-uiyk) for the treatment of HIV-1-positive adults who have not responded to other treatments.

The EMA's review period will be 150 days versus the normal 210 days.

Ibalizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, is administered intravenously once every 14 days and is used with other antiretroviral medications.

The company obtained exclusive commercialization rights in the U.S., EU, Canada, Israel, Norway, Russia and Switzerland from collaboration partner TaiMed Biologics.