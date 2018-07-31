Trex +20% on Q2 earnings beat

Trex Company (TREX +20.4% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 30.9% Y/Y to $206.69M and overall gross margin of 44.1% down by 150 bps.

Trex Residential products sales of $189M (+20% Q/Q) and gross margin expanded 30 bps to 45.9%.

Trex Commercial products sales $17M (+9% Q/Q) and gross margin improved by 690 bps to 24.6% sequentially .

Q2 Overall operating margin declined by 50 bps to 27.9%.

“For the third quarter of 2018, we expect consolidated net sales of $173M, comprised of $154M from Trex Residential Products, representing 18% organic growth and $19M from Trex Commercial Products. Our projected effective tax rate for the year remains at ~25%. We forecast our full year 2018 incremental margin to remain at ~45% to 50%”, stated James E. Cline, President and CEO.

