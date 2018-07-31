Castlight Health -27% on Q2 beats with restructuring plan

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) drops 27% to $3.25 after a Q2 report that beat revenue estimates, met on EPS, and included in-line guidance but also featured a restructuring plans due to the churn of a large customer.

FY18 guidance has revenue of $150M to $$155M (consensus: $153.62M) and EPS of -$0.15 to -$0.11 (consensus: -$0.13).

Restructuring: Castlight plans to reduce its operating expenses by 10% to 15%. The company expects to take a restructuring charge in Q3. Castlight thinks the changes will allow it to break even by Q4.

Press release.

