CAI International to combine its Hybrid Logistics and Challenger Overseas Brands with CAI Logistics

CAI International (CAI +5% ) announces to combine the Hybrid Logistics and Challenger Overseas brands with CAI Logistics, uniting all the logistics services under one brand name.

“Our focus has always been to better serve our customers and be a leading player in the growing transportation economy,” said Victor Garcia CEO of CAI. “Unifying all of our logistics services under the CAI Logistics brand streamlines our product offering, creates efficiencies for our customers, and generates more market awareness for our growing presence in Third Party Logistics.”