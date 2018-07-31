Waymo partners with Phoenix public transit

Waymo (GOOG +0.2% )(GOOGL +0.2% ) is partnering with Phoenix, Arizona’s public transportation authority. Waymo self-driving vehicles will deliver passengers to bus stops and train and rail stations.

The test program will involve employees of the Valley Metro transit authority.

Waymo will expand the program to included first-and-last mile travel to members of Valley Metro RideChoice, who are traditionally underserved by public transit.

Last week, Waymo announced partnerships with Walmart, Avis, and Autonation to drive customers.

