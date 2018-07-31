Chipotle -8% after Ohio Department of Health update

The Ohio Department of Health indicates that it has received more than 100 calls about food poisoning at a Chipotle (CMG -7.4% ) store in Ohio. The tally is considered more reliable than online postings at iwaspoisoned.com.

The new information could conflict with a report earlier today that only two Chipotle customers were impacted by the incident and that theChipotle store in Powell, Ohio would be reopened sometime today.

Meanwhile, Business Insider reports that an inspection by the local health department last week found that lettuce and beans were not being maintained by the store in question at the proper temperatures.

Delaware Health County update