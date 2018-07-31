Caterpillar +3% despite Barclays downgrade, as industrials rally

Industrial stocks including Caterpillar (CAT +3.3% ), Deere (DE +4.9% ) and Boeing (BA +1.8% ) enjoy strong gains following reports that the U.S. and China are seeking talks to defuse the escalating trade conflict between the two countries.

"Where these talks go we’ll have to see but at least they will be talking," says Bleakley Advisory Group's Peter Boockvar.

CAT is higher despite getting slapped with a downgrade from Barclays, which now rates shares at Equal Weight from Overweight with a $155 price target, trimmed from $170, as the company meaningful growth profile over the years is now "appreciated" by the Street.

Among several reasons for the downgrade, Barclays says CAT's biggest end-markets are no longer in a trough with some being in the mid cycle of growth with others "above that," and CATs attempt to increase prices to offset any impact from tariffs will limit the potential for margin expansion in H2 2018.