Overwatch League posts viewership numbers

In an update on last weekend's Overwatch League grand finals, Activision Blizzard (ATVI +1.3% ) says the event averaged a per-minute overall audience of 861,205 over the two days.

That includes Disney-owned (DIS +1% ) TV networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and Disney XD as well a Sunday highlights show on ABC) and digital viewing platforms including Twitch, MLG, ZhanQi TV, NetEase CC and Panda TV.

Breaking that down to the U.S., average minute audience was 289,175, with 45% of that falling into the 18-34 demographic. Worldwide, audience in that demo was 605,015 average per minute.

The London Spitfire won the first title with a 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Fusion, the company says. And the league will head to Blizzard Arena Los Angeles Aug. 25-26 for an All-Star Weekend.

Previously: Activision's Overwatch League Grand Finals (Jul. 31 2018)

Previously: Videogame stocks lower after major esports catalyst (Jul. 30 2018)

Previously: Disney, Blizzard enter live esports deal for 'Overwatch' (Jul. 11 2018)