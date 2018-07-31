Dril-Quip downgraded at Barclays as Q2 results reveal fundamental problems

Dril-Quip (DRQ -1.4% ) dips lower after Barclays downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $41 price target following weak Q2 results.

The firm says a plunge in gross margins revealed deeper, fundamental issues that DRQ is addressing by recalibrating the size and scope of its business to better reflect the realities of a slowly growing offshore market.

With higher Brent prices driving a bullish offshore narrative, shares of DRQ have outperformed handily since March, but Barclays believes investor optimism is misplaced as the company faces a smaller, slower growing and more competitive offshore market in the next several years.