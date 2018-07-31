What to watch in Apple's Q3 report today

Apple (AAPL +0.8% ) will report Q3 results aftermarket today. Analyst consensus calls for revenue of $52.43B in revenue, which would represent a 15% Y/Y growth, and $2.18 EPS (last year: $1.67).

Apple guided $51.5B to $53.5B in revenue and gross margins of 38% to 38.5% (consensus: 38.3%).

Consensus shipment estimates: The Street expects iPhone shipments of 42M (up 1M Y/Y) and 11.2M for iPads (flat on year). Analysts expect the iPhone average selling price to increase by about 15% to $694 thanks to iPhone X sales.

Services revenue expected up over 25% to $9.2B. Apple wants the unit to hit $50B annually by 2020.

Capital allocation: Apple announced a $100B share repurchase program in May and this quarter could show the first steps in that process.

Suppliers that could move on Apple’s earnings: Broadcom (AVGO -1.3% ), Cirrus Logic (CRUS +3.2% ), Finisar (FNSR +0.9% ), II-VI (IIVI -7.6% ), Lumentum (LITE +0.8% ), Qorvo (QRVO +1.2% ), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS +0.2% ), STMicroelectronics (STM +0.1% ), Universal Display (OLED +0.5% ).

Sources: Briefing.com/WSJ