Green Plains acquires Bartlett Cattle Company

Green Plains (GPRE +2.8% ) to acquire two cattle-feeding operations from Bartlett Cattle Company LC for ~$16M (plus working capital).

The transaction includes two feed yard operations located in Sublette, Kansas and Tulia, Texas with combined capacity of ~97,000 head, increasing its Cattle feeding operations to 355,000 head of capacity.

In conjunction with the close of the transaction, the company will be amending senior secured revolving credit facility, increasing the maximum commitment from $425M to $500M to fund the working capital requirements related to the acquisition.

Press Release