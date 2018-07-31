High times for the casino sector

Casino stocks are higher on a mix of positive sentiment surrounding new partnerships, Macau double-digit GGR and solid trends out of Nevada.

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue increased 4.17% Y/Y in April to $933.0M.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was up 5.36% to $523.9M during the month.

Downtown LV casino revenue dropped 4.41% during the month. Reno casino revenue popped 19.8% Y/Y.

Across the state, a 15.1% jump in table and card games revenue offset a 1.2% decline in slots revenue.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

The casino sector as a whole is having a strong day after an active few days of sports betting partnerships and just ahead of the monthly report on Macau gross gaming revenue. The Macau numbers could drop as early as tomorrow.

