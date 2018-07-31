Pattern Energy to send power to California via New Mexico wind farm

Pattern Energy (PEGI -0.5% ) says it signed 15-year agreements to deliver power from the 200 MW Duran Mesa Wind project being built in New Mexico four California counties.

PEGI says Silicon Valley Clean Energy signed a purchase power agreement for 110 MW and Monterey Bay Community Power signed a PPA for 90 MW.

PEGI already has completed the 265 MW Ocotillo Wind and 101 MW Hatchet Ridge Wind facilities in California, as well as the 324 MW Broadview Wind facilities which serve Californian customers from New Mexico; the 221 MW Grady Wind project in New Mexico is under construction and will sell power to California customers.