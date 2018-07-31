Hospitals' DIY approach could disrupt pharmacy space - Baird

In a note, Baird analyst Eric Coldwell says he is "increasingly concerned" about hospitals disrupting the pharmacy business by doing it themselves, citing a report from a consultant that NY-based Northwell Health is expanding its own pharmacy to serve its 66K eligible employees, replacing Express Scripts. He views Northwell's action as immaterial on a standalone basis but "thematically important" since it represents "another paper cut to a frail healthcare supply chain."

Selected tickers: (ESRX -0.2% )(UNH -0.1% )(CVS -3.5% )(CAH -0.4% )(WBA -2% )(ABC -0.9% )(MCK -0.2% )(DPLO -3.2% )(HUM +0.7% )(HCA -0.1% )