Hospitals' DIY approach could disrupt pharmacy space - Baird

In a note, Baird analyst Eric Coldwell says he is "increasingly concerned" about hospitals disrupting the pharmacy business by doing it themselves, citing a report from a consultant that NY-based Northwell Health is expanding its own pharmacy to serve its 66K eligible employees, replacing Express Scripts. He views Northwell's action as immaterial on a standalone basis but "thematically important" since it represents "another paper cut to a frail healthcare supply chain."
Selected tickers: (ESRX -0.2%)(UNH -0.1%)(CVS -3.5%)(CAH -0.4%)(WBA -2%)(ABC -0.9%)(MCK -0.2%)(DPLO -3.2%)(HUM +0.7%)(HCA -0.1%)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox