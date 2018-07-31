MGM Resorts and NBA to partner in gaming

MGM Resorts (MGM +2.2% ) announces it struck a new multi-year deal to become the official gaming partner of the NBA and WNBA. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren made the announcement together in New York City.

As part of the partnership, MGM Resorts will use official NBA and WNBA data and branding, on a non-exclusive basis, across MGM Resorts' land-based and digital sports betting offerings throughout the United States.

"Our collaboration will result in the best possible gaming and entertainment experience for consumers through the use of accurate, real-time NBA and WNBA data, and our collective efforts to maintain and enhance the integrity of our games," says Silver.

MGM Resorts and the NBA say they will work on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of NBA and WNBA games, including anonymized real-time data sharing.

MGM Resorts will be promoted across the NBA's digital assets including NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA social media platforms. Additionally, the NBA will be promoted across MGM Resorts' sports betting platforms.

Source: Press Release