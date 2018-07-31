Wolfe Research previews Wayfair ahead of earnings

Wolfe Research checks in on Wayfair (W) ahead of the retailer's earnings report scheduled for August 2.

"We believe sales on 'Way Day' were meaningfully above plan and, while W proved its ability to create Black Friday-like buzz, the intense promos during the event suggest it was an unprofitable day of sales," writes Adrienne Yih.

"We believe the lack of visibility on path to profitability remains an overhang,:" she adds.

Yih notes it will be hard for Wayfair to top the already lofty expectations of investors unless the company were to show an upside surprise on profitability.