Sequans -6% as revenues decline and miss

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is 6% lower after today's earnings report, where revenues dipped and missed expectations.

Revenues were up sequentially (by 12.7%) but were 4.2% lower as a decline broadband products and other revenue more than offset gains in IoT.

Net loss, meanwhile, swelled to $8.1M (IFRS basis) from $6M a year ago; on a non-IFRS basis, net loss was $6.8M, vs. a loss of $4.9M in the prior year.

Liquidity was $7M, vs. $15M at the end of last quarter. The company has commitments of $5M in additional convertible debt and is working to close another financing facility for up to $20M.

After "significant progress" in strategic discussions, Sequans expects a strategic investment may be concluded before the end of the year.

For Q3, it's expecting revenues of $13.5M-$16M, with net loss per share between $0.06 and $0.08.

Earnings call transcript

Earnings call slides

Press release