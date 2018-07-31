Petrobras, Shell units among targets in Brazil price-fixing probe

Brazil’s three largest fuel distribution companies are under investigation for fixing prices at the pump, as police reportedly were serving eight arrest warrants and 12 search and seizure warrants in connection with the probe in the city of Curitiba.

The firms targeted in the probe are Petrobras (PBR -1.3% ) subsidiary BR Distribuidora, Ultrapar Participações' (UGP -7.1% ) Ipiranga unit, and the Cosan-Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) Raízen joint venture.

The fuel distribution companies are accused of dictating the prices at the pump charged by individual gas station owners, a violation of Brazilian market rules that the owners should have freedom to set prices freely.