Pandora launches programmatic audio marketplace

Ahead of earnings set to come after the closing bell, Pandora Media (P -1.5% ) said its programmatic audio marketplace became generally available for buyers.

That launches a heavy array of ad-supported digital audio for bidding, joining Pandora's existing display and video solutions for programmatic buying.

The company had rolled out programmatic audio in beta form in February, and it has been used by 20 brand partners since, including Procter & Gamble, Gatorade and Sony Pictures.

The new offering is powered by Pandora's acquisition of AdsWizz and that company's AudioMax Supply Side Platform.