Teva's laquinimod flunks mid-stage study in Huntington's disease

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +0.8% ) has struck out again with at-one-time Copaxone successor laquinimod. The latest setback is a failed Phase 2 clinical trial, LEGATO-HD, evaluating the AhR activator as a treatment for Huntington's disease (HD).

Laquinimod did not sufficiently separate from placebo as measured by the change from baseline at month 12 in an HD symptom scale called UHDRS-TMS, the primary endpoint.

On the plus side, a secondary endpoint, the percent change in caudate (part of the brain) volume from baseline to month 12, was met in the 1.0 mg dose cohort.

The company plans to submit the data for presentation at future medical conferences and for publication.

In late 2017, laquinimod failed a mid-stage study in primary progressive multiple sclerosis.

Teva obtained exclusive development and commercialization rights from Active Biotech in 2004.

