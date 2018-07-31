MBIA advances day after preliminary pact reached with PREPA bondholder group

MBIA Inc. (MBI +6.2% ) reaches its highest intraday price in more than a month after Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight Board announced a preliminary agreement with a group of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority bondholders.

On Monday, the Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico announced a preliminary restructuring support agreement with the ad hoc group of PREPA bondholders, PREPA, and the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority.

Under the agreed-upon terms, bondholders will exchange outstanding PREPA bond debt for two classes of new securitization bonds. The Tranche A bonds will be exchanged at 67.5 cents on the dollar and are expected to mature in 40 years, while the Tranche B “growth” bonds will be tied to the economic recovery of Puerto Rico and will mature in 45 years. The Tranche B Bonds will be exchanged at 10 cents on the dollar.

MBIA shares earlier touched $10.45, its highest intraday price since June 14.

