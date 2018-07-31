Oldest U.S. nuke plant could be decommissioned in eight years via Exelon sale

Exelon (EXC +1.7% ) agrees to sell its soon-to-be-closed 49-year-old Oyster Creek nuclear plant in southern New Jersey to Holtec International, which could result in the plant’s being decommissioned in the next eight years, more than 50 years ahead of the industry-allowed 60-year timeline.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission and other entities including New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities must approve the sale before it is finalized.

EXC has $982M set aside to help cover the estimated $1.4B of shutting down the plant, which will be transferred to Holtec once the sale is completed and be used to cover the cost of the decommissioning; the trust fund was established decades ago to pay for decommissioning, and EXC says no additional funds from utility customers will be required.