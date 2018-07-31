Eni eyes $1.8B investment in offshore Mexican oil fields by 2040

Eni (NYSE:E) expects to invest nearly $1.8B in three offshore Mexican oil fields by 2040, according to a development plan approved by Mexico’s oil regulator.

Eni sees initial crude oil production of 8K bbl/day in early 2019 from its Amoca and Mizton fields, ramping up to 90K bbl/day by the end of 2020, while initial production at the Tecoalli field is not expected to begin in 2024.

The development plan includes 32 wells, four platforms, a gas pipeline connecting to the coast of Tabasco state, and the acquisition of a floating, production, storage and offloading vessel to be based in the Mizton field and used to separate and store oil and gas, and ultimately fill arriving tankers with crude.

The Mexican government's total take from the project - the sum of the project’s applicable tax and royalty payments to the state - is estimated at $12.7B, or ~92% of the estimated value of the oil and gas produced over the lifetime of the 25-year contract.