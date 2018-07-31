Pandora +6.6% as losses narrow, beat expectations

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) is up 6.6% after hours following beats on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings

Excluding Australia and New Zealand (where the company discontinued service in July 2017) and Ticketfly (sold to Eventbrite on Sept. 1), revenues rose 12% to $384.8M (up 2.1% on a headline basis).

And net loss narrowed to $92M from $275.1M on a GAAP basis; non-GAAP net loss narrowed to $38.9M from $50.1M. EBITDA losses narrowed to $34.6M from a year-ago loss of $54.3M.

Listener hours fell, though, to 5.09B total vs. a year-ago 5.22B. Active users were 71.4M.

Cash and investments came to $420.8M vs. last quarter's $544.4M; that included use of $66.9M cash to acquire AdsWizz.

Guidance will come during the company's conference call, to come at 5 p.m. ET.

