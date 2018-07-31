Hologic fiscal Q3 top line up 2%; earnings up 90%; guidance raised

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) fiscal Q3 ($M): Revenues: 824.0 (+2.2%); Diagnostics: 275.6 (+4.0%); Total Breast Health: 307.9 (+8.5%).

Net income: 112.9 (+89.7%); non-GAAP net income: 159.1 (+9.8%); EPS: 0.41 (+95.2%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.58 (+16.0%); cash flow ops (9 mo.): 500.5 (+416.2%).

Fiscal Q4 guidance: Revenue: $800M - 815M; EPS: $0.33 - 0.35; non-GAAP EPS: $0.58 - 0.60.

Fiscal 2018 guidance: Revenue: $3,205M - 3,220M from $3,180M - 3,210M; EPS: ($0.25 - 0.23) from ($0.34 - 0.29); non-GAAP EPS: $2.24 - 2.26 from $2.22 - 2.27.

Shares are down a fraction after hours.