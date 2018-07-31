Big Five Sporting Goods -20% after soft earnings

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) drops sharply after missing consensus estimates with its Q2 report by a wide margin,

Same-store sales fell 2.1% during the quarter.

Gross margin fell 110 bps to 31.4% of sales. SG&A expenses rose 70 bps to 31.1% of sales.

CEO update: "Sales softened significantly over the back half of the period, which led to results that were below our expectations. Much of the softness resulted from weak sales of camping and water sports products, which were negatively impacted by unfavorable weather conditions in key markets around the high-volume selling periods of Memorial Day, Father’s Day and the start of summer."

