Akamai Tech reports Q2 beats, 31% Cloud growth

Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM) gains 0.3% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 9% Y/Y revenue growth. Akamai will likely provide guidance during the earnings call at 4:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Revenue was $663M (+9% Y/Y) with $351M coming from the Web Division and the rest from the Media and Carrier Division. Cloud Security Solutions accounted for $155M of that total, which is a 31% growth Y/Y. Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $44M, down 14% Y/Y.

Key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 26% (+2 percentage points Y/Y); cash from operations, $220M; cash and equivalents, $2.3B; share repurchases, $166M.

