Frontier -7.1% on worse than expected loss

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) has slipped 7.1% postmarket as Q2 losses were worse than expected.

Net loss attributable to common shares was $72M.

EBITDA came to $884M; adjusted EBITDA margin was 40.9%.

Customer churn in the consumer business was 1.95%, and average revenue per customer was sequentially stable at $85.28.

In the commercial business, total customers were down to 430,000 from Q1's 441,000; wholesale revenue was flat sequentially.

Revenue breakout: Data and Internet services, $973M (flat); Voice services, $682M (down 5.8%); Video services, $270M (down 17.9%); Other, $140M (up 77.2%).

Guidance for the full year is unchanged: EBITDA of $3.6B, capex of $1B-$1.15B; and operating free cash flow of about $800M.

