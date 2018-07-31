Whiting Petroleum slips as Q2 earnings miss expectations

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) -1.3% after-hours following mixed Q2 results, with earnings coming in short of analyst estimates while revenues rose 69% Y/Y to $526M and beating expectations.

WLL says Q2 total net production averaged more than 126K boe/day, up 10% Y/Y and at the high end of company guidance, with the Bakken/Three Forks plays in the Williston Basin averaging 103K boe/day; the company drilled 33 wells and put 22 wells on production in the Williston area during the quarter.

WLL says lease operating expense of $7.81/boe came in below the low end of guidance which called for $8.20/boe at the midpoint.

The company guides for Q3 production of 11.7M-12.2M boe and for FY 2018 production of 47M-47.7M boe.