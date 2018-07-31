Seritage Growth gets $2B term loan with Berkshire Hathaway unit

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) gets a $2.0B term loan facility with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) Life Insurance Company of Nebraska.

Seritage falls 0.4% in after-hours trading.

Seritage used a part of initial funding proceed to repay its outstanding mortgage loan and unsecured term loan.

Proceeds from the initial funding along with existing balance sheet cash and the release of cash reserves held by a previous lender as of June 30, 2018, gives the company over $600M of cash liquidity.

The term loan matures on July 31, 2023 and provides initial funding of $1.6B at closing and a committed $400M incremental funding facility.

Funded amounts under the term loan bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 7.00%, and amounts available under the incremental funding facility will be subject to a 1.00% annual fee until drawn.

