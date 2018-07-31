Paycom Software +8.7% on Q2 beats, upside Q3 guide

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) gains 8.7% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 31% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue from $129M to $131M (consensus: $127.51M) and Adjusted EBITDA from $45.5M to $47.5M.

In-line FY18 guidance has revenue from $554M to $556M (consensus: $547.07M) and Adjusted EBITDA from $231 to $233M.

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA was up 46% on the year to $53.5M. Recurring revenue totaled $126.6M (+31%) or 98% of total revenue. Cash and equivalents were $54.6M with $35.3M in total debt.

Earnings call is scheduled from 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

