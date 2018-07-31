Viper Energy Partners launches 9M-unit public offering

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) -2.6% after-hours on news it began a public offering of 9M common units, with an underwriters option to purchase as much as 1.08M additional units.

VNOM says it plans to use the proceeds to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under Viper Energy Partners LLC’s revolving credit facility.

In an operations update, VNOM says Q2 production totaled 16.3K boe/day (71% oil), up 16% Y/Y, at an average realized price of $50.10/boe, up 33% Y/Y and up 2% Q/Q.