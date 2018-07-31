More on Tanger Q2: Occupancy rate declines, 2018 guidance reaffirmed

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) reports Q2 FFO per share of 60 cents, beating consensus by one cent.

Repeats 2018 guidance of EPS 95 cents-$1.01 and FFO per share of $2.40-$2.46.

Q2 portfolio net operating income increased 0.8%, while same-center NOI for consolidated portfolio fell 1.9% due primarily to a decrease in average occupancy rate Y/Y as a result of store closings in 2017 and 2018.

Consolidated portfolio occupancy rate was 95.6% on June 30, 2018 vs. 95.9% on March 31, 2018 and 96.1% on June 30, 2017.

Tanger recaptured approximately 105,000 square feet within its consolidated portfolio during H1 2018 related to bankruptcies and brand-wide restructurings by retailers, including 68,000 square feet during Q2.

Source: Press Release

