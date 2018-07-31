Apple +2.4% on Q3 beats with Services at all-time high

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gains 2.4% aftermarket on Q3 results that beat on EPS, revenue, guidance, ASP, and Services revenue for the best June quarter for the company.

Q4 guidance: Revenue, $60B to $62B (consensus: $59.4B) with gross margin of 38% to 38.5% (consensus: 38.2%) and operating expenses from $7.95B to $8.05B.

Device shipments: iPhone, 41.3M (consensus: 42M; last year: 41M); iPad, 11.5M (consensus: 11.2M; 11.2M last year); MAC, 3.7M (consensus: 4.3M; 4.3M last year).

ASP: The iPhone ASP came in at $724 versus the $694 consensus estimate likely due to stronger iPhone X sales.

Services: Services revenue grew 31% on the year to the all-time high $9.55B, above the $9.2B consensus.

China performance: Geographic revenue was down across all regions Q/Q but up Y/Y. Greater China reported $9.55B in revenue, which was down 27% on the quarter but up 19% on the year.

Capital allocation: Apple had announced a $100B share repurchase program in May. The company returned almost $25B to investors this quarter including $20B in share repurchases.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast available here.

