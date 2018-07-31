TherapeuticsMD in-licenses long-acting contraceptive system

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) inks an agreement with the Population Council securing exclusive rights to its investigational segesterone acetate/ethinyl one-year vaginal contraceptive system. The ring-shaped device prevents ovulation for an entire year (13 cycles).

Under the terms of the agreement, TXMD will pay $20M in milestones and $20M upon the release of the first commercial batch of product. It will also pay the Population Council additional milestone payments and royalties on net sales.

A U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of August 17.