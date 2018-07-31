Coherent -1.4% on Q3 misses, weak OLED forecast

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) drops 1.4% aftermarket on Q3 results that missed EPS and revenue estimates.

CEO John Ambroseo on the misses: "There continues to be intense interest and speculation about the flat panel display market. From our vantage point, demand for OLED displays remains robust, but growth in the OLED share of the display market is being hindered by pricing and availability. This can only be corrected when one or more vendors becomes able to compete with the primary OLED display provider in the marketplace. We believe that this short-term dynamic will lead to a down year for OLED equipment spending by display manufacturers in 2019 before a reacceleration of investment in 2020. Growth in our other businesses will largely compensate for the decrease in our flat panel display business such that fiscal 2019 revenue should be within 5% of fiscal 2018."

