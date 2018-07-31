Stocks close firmly higher in trade-related 'relief rally'

Stocks snapped a three-session losing streak, with industrial shares leading the charge following reports that the U.S. and China were trying to restart trade talks.

Ernesto Ramos, head of equities for BMO Global Asset Management, called today’s move a “relief rally” regarding trade, as he believes the market’s gains have been limited by concerns surrounding trade and tariffs.

The trade-sensitive industrial sector (+2.1%) led the sector standings, while the recently troubled tech sector (+0.3%) wobbled between a 0.4% loss and a 1% gain after tumbling for three straight days; investors were hoping that Apple, which reports after the close, can get the tech group back on track following last week's disappointing results and guidance from Facebook.

While eight of 11 S&P sectors finished higher, the financial sector (-0.7%) struggled, cutting its July gain to 5.2%, which still ranks well ahead of the S&P 500 (+3.6%).

The energy sector (-0.3%) dropped amid a decline in oil prices, as WTI September crude sank 2% to $68.76/bbl