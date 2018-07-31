Ladder Q2 rises 1.3% after-hours on higher net interest income, net rental income

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) posts Q2 core EPS of 45 cents, up from 42 cents a year ago and exceeding consensus by four cents.

The year-over-year earnings growth reflects higher net interest income, higher net rental income, and the favorable impact of rising interest rates on interest rate hedges offset by lower gains on loan securitizations.

Ladder Capital +1.3% to $16.20 in after-hours trading.

Q2 after-tax core return on equity of 13.3%, up from 12.6% Y/Y.

Undepreciated book value per share of $14.97 at June 30, 2018 vs. $14.82 at March 31, 2018 and $14.60 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Originated a total of $711.9M of commercial mortgage loans in Q2, including $479.8M of mortgage loans held for investment and $232.1M of mortgage loans held for sale.