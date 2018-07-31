Blackstone Mortgage Trust starts public offering of 6M class A shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) falls 1.4% in after-hours trading after starting a public offering of 6M shares of class A common stock.

Greenshoe option for additional 900,000 shares.

Intends to use the net proceeds to originate additional commercial mortgage loans and other target assets and investments consistent with its investment strategies and investment guidelines, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

