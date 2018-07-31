U.S. crude supply rose 5.6M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 5.59M barrels of oil for the week ended July 24, vs. a draw of 3.16M barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a draw of 790K barrels and distillates show a build of 2.89M barrels.

The Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a draw of 930K barrels.

Nymex September WTI recently was at $68.32/bbl in electronic trading, down from today's $68.76 settlement price.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, OILD, OILU, USAI