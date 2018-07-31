Glu Mobile narrows loss, boosts 2018 guidance

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares are flat in relatively heavy postmarket action following Q2 earnings where it cut losses and raised guidance for the full year.

Revenues rose 31% to $90.19M, and net loss narrowed to $4.4M from a year-ago loss of $23.6M.

Gross margin improved to 62.5% from 59.3% a year ago.

“The better than expected top line performance, strong profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis, and significant free cash flow generation reflect solid execution across Glu," says CFO Eric Ludwig.

Cash, equivalents and restricted cash came to $61.6M, vs. a prior $68.9M.

It's guiding to Q3 bookings of $94M-$96M; for the full year, it's forecasting bookings of $374M-$378M.

