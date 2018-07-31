More on Greenlight Re Q2: Gross written premiums fall, combined ratio improves

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Q2 loss per share of $1.01 compare with a loss of 96 cents in the year-ago period.

"Gross written premiums were lower during the period due to continued work on portfolio rebalancing," says CEO Simon Burton.

Q2 gross written premiums were $142.1M, down from $174.9M in Q2 2017; net earned premiums fell to $128.8M from $160.3M a year ago.

Q2 underwriting income rose to $5.1M from $4.8M Y/Y.

Combined ratio improved to 96.0% from 96.9% a year ago.

Fully diluted adjusted book value per share fell to $17.38 as of June 30, 2018 from $18.35 as of March 31, 2018.

"The quarter continued to be challenging for our value-investing strategy," says Chairman David Einhorn. "Our investment portfolio reported a loss of 3.8% in the second quarter. We remain confident in our portfolio, as the valuation disconnect on many of our largest positions has increased despite generally improving fundamentals.”

Source: Press Release

Previously: Greenlight Capital beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (July 31)