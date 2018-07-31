Anadarko -2% after missing on Q2 earnings, beating on revenues

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) -2% after-hours as it misses Q2 earnings expectations but reports better than expected revenues of $3.29B on increased production.

APC says Q2 total sales volumes of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids totaled 58M boe, or an average of 637K boe/day, which was at the high end of company guidance; in the Delaware Basin of west Texas, oil production achieved record levels averaging 62K bbl/day, an 88% Y/Y increase.

APC says it increased U.S. onshore oil volumes by 47% on a divestiture-adjusted basis, rising by 54K bbl/day from a year ago, and per-barrel margins improved by nearly 50% Y/Y to $31.60.

"While we have not increased our operated activity level, the current commodity-price environment has resulted in some modest service-cost inflation, as well as an increase in non-operated activity and non-consents, which present very high-return opportunities for Anadarko," CEO Al Walker says.