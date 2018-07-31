Quotient narrows losses on boost in media sales

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is 1.7% lower after posting its Q2 earnings, where net loss narrowed on revenues that grew 20%.

EBITDA ticked down to $12.9M from $13M, but net loss (GAAP basis) narrowed to $4.7M from a year-ago loss of $5.8M.

Revenue from Retailer iQ and Media combined were up more than 40% and made up 73% of the total.

Transactions delivered were up 20% to 954M.

Revenue breakout: Promotions, $60.9M (up 4.3%); Media, $28.6M (up 77.6%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $101M-$105M, and EBITDA of $13M-$15M. For the full year, it's raising expectations above incremental revenue from the Ahalogy acquisition: to total revenue of $390M-$405M, and EBITDA of $58M-$65M.

