More Genworth Financial Q2: Update on transaction with Oceanwide

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Q2 adjusted operating income of 40 cents per share beats consensus by 14 cents and compares with 30 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per share $25.78 as of June 30, 2018 vs $26.08 as of June 30, 2017; book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income rose to $21.14 as of June 20, 2018 vs. $19.88 a year earlier.

U.S. mortgage insurance adjusted operating income rose to $137M in Q2 vs. $11M in Q1; Canada mortgage insurance adjusted operating income fell to $46M from $49M Q/Q.

Genworth and Oceanwide are still working to complete their previously announced deal.

They're developing a new capital investment plan in which Oceanwide would contribute an $1.5B to Genworth over time following the closing of the transaction. The contribution would be used to further improve Genworth's financial stability, which may include retiring Genworth's debt due in 2020 and 2021 or enabling future growth opportunities.

The closing of the proposed transaction remains subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals in the U.S., China, and other international jurisdictions and other closing conditions.

