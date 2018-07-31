Preferred Apartment buys 29-story office tower in Raleigh, NC

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSEMKT:APTS) acquires Wells Fargo Capitol Center, a 559,591 square-foot, 29-story office tower in Raleigh, NC's central business district.

The transaction was financed with a non-recourse first mortgage loan for $114.4M, bearing interest at a fixed rate of 4.27% per year; it has a 10-year term and amortizes beginning in year three based on a 30-year schedule.

No loan guarantees were provided by Preferred Apartment or its operating partnership.

The transaction increases Preferred Apartment's office portfolio to six assets totaling about 2.1M square feet.

