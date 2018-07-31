Bandwidth +3.1% as Q2 brings surprise profit

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is up 3.1% in postmarket trade after its Q2 earnings registered a surprise profit on healthy revenue gains.

It posted net income of $4.1M, a non-GAAP figure excluding a $7.1M income tax benefit from option exercises. That's up from a year-ago $2.5M.

That equates to EPS of $0.20 a share; analyst estimates ranged from a loss of $0.11/share to a loss of $0.13/share.

EBITDA fell to $3.2M from a year-ago $5.8M.

Of total revenue of $48.3M, CPaaS revenue was $39.8M (up 26%); other revenue was $8.5M vs. a year-ago $8M.

For Q3, it's guiding to CPaaS revenue of $40M-$40.5M, and total revenue of $47.7M-$48.2M (above consensus for $46.7M), along with EPS of -$0.19 to -$0.21 (below expectations for a loss of $0.14).

For the full year, it's forecasting CPaaS revenue of $160.7M-$161.7M and total revenue of $198M-$199M (above consensus for $194M), along with EPS of $0.04-$0.09 (above expectations for a loss of $0.04/share).

