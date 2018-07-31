Credit Acceptance perks up after-hours after Q2 earnings beat

Economic profit rose to $84.0M from $67.3M a year ago. The increase primarily resulted from:

Q2 provision for credit losses was $1.8M vs $21.8M a year ago.

Credit Acceptance rises 1.7% in after-hours trading after posting Q2 adjusted EPS of $6.95 a share, exceeding consensus by 43 cents.

Lower estimated long-term effective income tax rate to 23% from 37%;

Increase in adjusted average capital of 27.5% due to growth of its loan portfolio;

A decrease in adjusted return on capital of 130 basis points (excluding tax reform effect) as yield on loan portfolio declined due to revising net cash flow timing forecast during Q4 2017.